South Carolina's influential forward Kamilla Cardoso has had a see-saw last 48 hours. Just a few hours removed from hitting her first 3-pointer, which turned out to be a buzzer-beater against the Tennessee Volunteers, she was embroiled in controversy.

Cardoso got involved in a scuffle with fiery LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson during the Gamecocks' 79-72 SEC championship game win on Sunday and pushed her to the floor violently, which caused a brawl that emptied the respective team's benches.

A male fan who turned out to be Johnson's brother jumped the barriers and got involved in the scuffle, and the Greenville Police Department later confirmed that he had been arrested.

Shortly afterward, Kamilla Cardoso took responsibility and apologized for her role in the incident on X:

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

The coaches give their views on the Kamilla Cardoso incident

The clashes pitting the South Carolina Gamecocks against the LSU Tigers are always high-octane events pitting perhaps the two most successful coaches in women's college basketball, Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey.

After the game, the iconic Dawn Staley apologized for her team's role in the Kamilla Cardoso incident.

"I just want to apologize to the basketball community," Staley said. "You know, when you're playing a championship game like this in our league, things get heated. No bad intentions. Their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happen.

"I want to apologize for us playing a part in that because that's not who we are, and that's not what we're about."

LSU's controversial coach, Kim Mulkey, gave her opinion of how she saw the incident from her vantage point on the sidelines.

“Flau’jae, what I saw, intentionally fouled [MiLaysia] Fulwiley because she stripped her,” Mulkey said. “Great move because she’s going to get a layup right there. Then some jawing went on with her and another player, and the next thing I know, Cardoso just waylaid her.

“So I ran because somebody came out of the stands – I think it was Flau’jae’s brother – trying to keep him from doing anything crazy.”

The eclectic Mulkey could not resist aiming a dig at Kamilla Cardoso with a surprising statement about the incident:

"It's ugly. It's not good. No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness, but I can tell you this: I wish [Kamilla Cardoso] would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid; you're 6'8. Don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for, in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing go at it."

The Gamecocks are unbeaten this season (32-0) and will likely do without their top scorer, Kamilla Cardoso, for the one game she has been suspended for.