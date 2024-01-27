LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is known for her flashy outfits during gameday, and in the marquee matchup against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, she wore another catchy ensemble.

Her Tigers-inspired attire literally sparkled on the front and had an animal print of a tiger in the back alongside a Coca-Cola logo emblazoned on the blazer.

As usual, college basketball fans were quick on the uptake and clowned Kim Mulkey's outfit.

"What in the living hell is she wearing?" a fan posted.

How Dawn Staley outcoached Kim Mulkey on Thursday night

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has had to replace all five of her starters from last year and still built a top-ranked outfit in the nation. Her coaching on Thursday against the No. 9 LSU Tigers and their controversial coach, Kim Mulkey, in Baton Rouge was top-notch.

The South Carolina Gamecocks trailed 24-18 after the first quarter, with the Tigers dominating the paint. By the half, the lead was cut to five points largely because of a 6-0 run by Staley's team.

The game changed when the Gamecocks came back from the break and stopped trying to dominate the paint and instead went to a staple, 3-point shooting. Staley's team is the best at shooting from beyond the arc at 44%.

Dawn Staley explained how the 3-pointers worked for her team in a packed Pete Maravich Assembly against a determined opponent.

“It gives us a shot at winning the game in this type of environment when it was hard for us to get a bucket,” Staley said. “It was hard for us to score in the paint, it was hard for our post players to score. The threes loosen things up a little bit.”

Kim Mulkey's team had grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the first half, but after the break, only put up two. The Gamecocks had six steals and forced LSU into 12 turnovers as well.

Mulkey explained how the game was lost in her postgame news conference, including the loss of Angel Reese:

“When you don’t have Angel Reese on the floor the last four minutes of the game, it takes you out of your rhythm. It takes you out of your confidence zone. I don’t think I put her back in the game too early. She fouled out with four minutes to go, so she would have been in there if I had put her in with five minutes to go.

"I thought the game came down to exactly what it usually does. It’s just toughness. It’s experience."

Kim Mulkey will be encouraged by the fact that her team took the undefeated Gamecocks to the wire, lost the influential Reese and still barely lost 76-70.