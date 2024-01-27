South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was ecstatic after the No. 1 Gamecocks beat the No. 9 Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly on Thursday evening.

The Gamecocks stayed undefeated this season and beat a highly competent and motivated opponent on the road.

College hoops praised Staley for her outstanding coaching on X.

Dawn Staley explains the Gamecocks comeback

The LSU Tigers dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first and second quarters. The latter finished the first quarter down 24-18 and the half down by 5.

In her postgame news conference, Staley revealed what she told her team that led to the rally.

“Move the ball. It’s a really simple solution,” Staley said. “We have to meet the moment. We haven’t met the moment yet."

"It’s OK. We will. We’ll settle down and get going.”

The Gamecocks did not give up. They rallied from an 11-point deficit to take the lead later in the fourth quarter after LSU's sensational forward Angel Reese fouled out.

Staley explained her team's mindset during the times they trailed and how they outscored LSU 11-3 to close out the thrilling win.

“We’re gonna play for 40 minutes, no matter what the score is,” Dawn Staley said. “No matter if we’re down double-digits or up double-digits, we’re going to try to figure out ways to close the gap.”

South Carolina took control of the game with the influential LSU forward fouled out and 4:02 remaining on the clock.

Staley explained the significance of that moment on the final result at the Pete Maravich Assembly on Thursday evening.

“Angel is a talent. She's aggressive. She's poised. She's very unselfish,” Staley said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “She's mean, she's physical, she is somebody that you want to play with because you know she's going to play to the very end, she's going to give it her all."

"That's what you lose if you're LSU and she's out of the game for the last four minutes."

“When you lose Angel, you lose a big part of what they do, because she touches the ball and she makes the right decisions.”

A rematch for the national championship between the two basketball behemoths would be a treat for the fans.