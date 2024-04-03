"I think it's super special": Caitlin Clark shares her honest thoughts on Iowa Hawkeyes' 'exciting' 2024 March Madness run

Caitlin Clark took her squad to the Final Four once again. This time they battled the defending champions, LSU, who had defeated them in last season's title game. The final score was 94-87, confirming Iowa Hawkeyes a berth in the Final Four in Albany, New York.

Reflecting on the win, Clark and Lisa Bluder shared their thoughts. When asked what reaching the Final Four meant to her, Clark responded,

" It's super special, like you said our team is just fighting to play another week and this the last week of the season no matter what, I think more than anything we're just excited and this experience is special. We had it last year but this one will be unique and just enjoying every single second."

Expand Tweet

The team is all set to meet the Uconn Huskies for the Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 6. This highly anticipated game between Clark and Paige Bueckers promises to draw the attention of basketball fans around the world.

There have been just two instances where Uconn and Iowa have met. Their first match-up was during 2021's Sweet Sixteen followed by a second meeting at the Phil Knight Legacy Championship in Portland, where Uconn emerged victorious with a score of 86-79.

Also read: "Show White is showing out!": $3.1M NIL-Valued Caitlin Clark's performance against Colorado earns seal of approval ...

Caitlin Clark once dreamed of getting into Uconn

As Caitlin Clark's historic college career nears its end, her team, the Iowa Hawkeyes is now a top seed, reaching the Final Four for the second year in a row. A national title is one of the few honors that Clark has yet to achieve and in order to attain it, Iowa must compete against the Huskies.

Reflecting on her past, Clark opened up about her history with Uconn, confessing that she once dreamed of attending the institute. In 2021, Caitlin Clark applied to UConn, but the university declined her request.

"I thought I was going to go to UConn when I was growing up"

As a child, Clark was exposed to collegiate basketball during the 2010–11 UConn dynasty, which was one of the team's most prosperous runs ever. With a 111-year winning streak over several years, Geno Auriemma led the Connecticut Huskies to four straight NCAA titles.

Clark mentioned that she looked up to former UConn star Maya Moore, who later played in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx.

Also Read:Caitlin Clark stats: How many points did Iowa superstar score against LSU?

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark humble the Uconn at Celveland? yes no 0 votes View Discussion