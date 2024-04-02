Caitlin Clark stats: How many points did Iowa superstar score against LSU?

In the pursuit of her first NCAA national championship, senior guard Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to win the rematch of last year's national championship game against the LSU Tigers 94-87. Clark showcased exactly why she is the NCAA all-time leading scorer with her excellent performance and put the team on her back to come back after being down 14 points at one point.

Caitlin Clark had herself a game to remember as she finishes with 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers. She was able to shoot pretty well as she went 13-of-29 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line but that is not what will be talked about.

Instead, her amazing range is going to be the talk of the town as she was able to drain nine of her 20 3-point attempts to lead the way to victory. They will now face the winner of the Southern California vs. UConn Elite Eight matchup on Friday.

Can the Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

With the field down to five teams as the last Elite Eight game continues on as of this writing, the odds to win the national championship are getting closer and closer. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Iowa Hawkeyes are second in terms of the betting odds as they are +330 to cut down the nets.

Only the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks at -220 odds have better odds than the Hawkeyes. However, it is going to be extremely difficult to slow down this Iowa offense as teams have tried different ways to do so and the Hawkeyes are now averaging 84.5 points per game this March Madness.

Caitlin Clark has also shown no fear shooting the basketball thus far as she is averaging 32.3 points and 10.5 assists through the first four games. That means she is getting good shots as well as giving her teammates great opportunities to get wide open shots.

