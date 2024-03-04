"This was never a long shot": Nike has special tribute to Caitlin Clark for breaking Pete Maravich's long-standing NCAA record

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark officially stands alone after she surpassed "Pistol" Pete Maravich as the NCAA all-time leading scorer. She was able to knock down a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining before halftime to break the record.

Nike, one of the companies that have signed Clark through NIL, released a video tribute about her once the second free-throw attempt went through the bottom of the basket.

The video was a nice touch by Nike to celebrate the historic achievement with the slogan, "It was never a long shot," tied to the ad. Congratulations to the new all-time NCAA leading scorer.

How high is Caitlin Clark on the all-time assist leaderboard?

Caitlin Clark is more than just the all-time leading scorer; she is a true point guard who has shown the ability to make plays for her teammates as well. While now the player with the most points in NCAA history, regardless of gender, she is an underrated passer.

She is currently fifth in women's college basketball in assists all-time, having recorded 1,058 throughout her career. The only four women ahead of her in this category are Andrea Nagy (1,165), Courtney Vandersloot (1,118), Sabrina Ionescu (1,091) and Tine Friel (1,088).

It seems that Clark understands her role as a point guard and how the defense is going to focus on her ability to score. That allows some of her teammates to get better looks to score and helps Iowa's offense continue to be one of the best in the nation with their unbelievable 92.7 team points per game.

With the Hawkeyes clinching the second seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, they are in a great position to have success throughout the postseason.

