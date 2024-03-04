Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark breaks all-time NCAA record of Pete Maravich during Ohio State clash

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark has made history as she broke the NCAA all-time scoring record on Sunday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was interesting how it went down as it appeared we would have to wait until the second half for the history.

However, with 0.3 seconds remaining in the first half, Cotie McMahon was called for a technical foul, and Clark went to the free-throw line and needed to hit both to break the record. She knocked down both shots and cemented her name in the history books by breaking "Pistol" Pete Maravich's record that stood for 54 years.

As halftime hit, FOX reporter Allison Williams asked Clark about her feelings about it and asked if the record was in her mind while at the free-throw line.

"Not really, but then when they announced it and everybody screamed, that's when I knew, and that was pretty cool."

She has an entire second half of action to continue to put space between her and the rest of the field. The guard scored 18 points in the first half and has 3,668 points in her NCAA career.

Can Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes win the NCAA championship?

One way to cap off this amazing season for the Iowa Hawkeyes would be to get one more victory than they did in the NCAA Tournament last season and cut down the nets. Caitlin Clark has shown the ability to step up and dominate throughout the single-elimination format as she was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

According to DraftKings, the Iowa Hawkeyes are tied with the LSU Tigers with the second-best odds (+800) to win the 2024 women's national championship. The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (+100) are the only team ahead of them.

These Hawkeyes have been incredible offensively and are more than just Clark's excellent scoring ability. They have as great of a chance as any team in the bracket. It all winds up with how the brackets end up looking.

