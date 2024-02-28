Caitlin Clark's popularity continues to soar as cheapest ticket for Iowa vs. Ohio State reaches almost $500 a piece

Fans will likely see history made on Sunday as Caitlin Clark and the fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Not only is there a record on the line, but we may see a preview of the 2024 national championship game. As a result, everything involved with the game has shown an increase.

The ticket prices for the game have reportedly climbed exponentially. As per CNN, the cheapest non-general admission price is currently $491. That makes it the most expensive ticket for women's basketball (WNBA or NCAAW) ever. Per the report, the costliest ticket for Sunday's contest costs $3,853 on TickPick.

Clark, possibly supplanting "Pistol" Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader, has drawn the attention it deserves for a history-making outing of this magnitude.

Will Caitlin Clark break the all-time NCAA scoring record?

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have two regular season games before the Big Ten Tournament. However, the countdown is more on what Clark does offensively, as she is 51 points away from breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record.

With a game Wednesday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers before the massive home game against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Clark has a genuine shot at the record.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 32.1 points per game this season, and she should be able to score 30+ points on the road. Ohio State will defend her tightly to make things even more challenging to break the record.

Clark should be able to score well, as she scored 45 points in the Hawkeyes' 100-92 overtime loss against Ohio State earlier this season. There will be a lot of attention on Clark's shooting, and the pressure could make things a lot more complicated. However, she has shown the ability to carry the pressure and use her flare to be highly dominant.

Expect Clark to break the record on Sunday against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the fans who paid for the ticket at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see some major history.

