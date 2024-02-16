Pete Maravich scoring record: When will Iowa's Caitlin Clark pass the NCAA men’s all-time scoring record?

Senior guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes made history on Thursday, as she became the all-time women's NCAA scoring leader. There are only two men who have scored more points than her in overall college basketball.

They are Antoine Davis and "Pistol" Pete Maravich, who made 3,667 points from 1968 to 1970 in 85 games. Can Clark surpass Maravich's scoring record, and if so, when could it happen?

Can Caitlin Clark pass Pete Maravich's scoring record?

Clark scored 49 points on Thursday against the Michigan Wolverines to push her total points scored to 3,569. That puts her 98 points shy of passing Maravich for the all-time overall NCAA scoring record.

She has four regular season games to reach that total, which seems very attainable, as she's averaging 32.8 points per game this season and 28.3 points per game during her four-year collegiate career.

If she averages either total, she would eclipse the record and become the NCAA all-time leading scorer regardless of gender.

When could Caitlin Clark pass Pete Maravich's scoring record?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a tough four games left in the regular season and will have to do well against stiff competition.

The games are against the (14) Indiana Hoosiers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Minnesota Golden Gophers and (2) Ohio State Buckeyes. This is going to be very interesting as Clark could have another performance like on Thursday and get close to the all-time record.

It will be interesting to see how she scores, but expect the 98 points to be reached either late in the game against Minnesota or early in the Ohio State game. This record may not be as grand as her Thursday performance, but it will still be significant and well within her reach.

