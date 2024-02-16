How many points does Caitlin Clark needs to break Pete Maravich's all-time record? Looking at Iowa guard's recent NCAA record surpassing Kelsey Plum

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark has been one of the best scorers in college basketball, regardless of gender. She officially became the all-time leading NCAA women's basketball scorer when she hit a deep 3-pointer in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. However, she can continue to climb up the record books with her scoring.

There are only two men's college basketball players who have more career points than Caitlin Clark: Pete Maravich and Antoine Davis. But how far away is she from their totals and is it possible for Clark to surpass both men and become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history?

What is the current scoring record in NCAA history?

The NCAA record for most points in a career is held by Pete Maravich, who played for the LSU Tigers from 1968 to 1970. He was able to record 3,667 points in his illustrious collegiate career. However, he was not allowed to play as a freshman, and did so in just 85 games.

Antoine Davis, who played for the Detroit Mercy Titans from 2018 to 2022 came extremely close to breaking the record, as he finished just three points shy of Maravich's mark. He played five seasons due to the COVID season granting athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Can Caitlin Clark break Pete Maravich's scoring record this season?

Clark is 98 points away from supplanting Maravich's scoring mark, and she has four games remaining to do so. Of course, she also has the option to return to the Iowa Hawkeyes next year due to the COVID season, but there are four regular season games remaining for her to do that.

To put that into perspective, she is averaging 28.3 ppg throughout her career when adding the 49 points she scored in tonight's game. With games against the Indiana Hoosiers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Ohio State Buckeyes remaining, it could be a challenge. However, expect her to become the all-time leading scorer.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 32.8 ppg this season alone and her teammates are going to look for her to score as well as she has done to win games.

