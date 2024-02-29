Caitlin Clark has been one of the most impressive players in college basketball. While everyone is keeping an eye on her scoring total, she has been knocking down the difference by making threes. Her accurate shooting makes it incredible and she has now broken the single-season 3-point made field goal record in women's college basketball history.

She passed former Idaho player Taylor Pierce tonight and continues to knock down threes at an outstanding rate.

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most prolific shooters as she entered tonight's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. With another full game remaining, she continues to add to her totals.

With the threes falling for Clark, she continues to make a huge push towards passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring leader in NCAA history.

Will Caitlin Clark enter the WNBA draft or return to Iowa next season?

There is a possibility that Caitlin Clark returns to the Iowa Hawkeyes next season instead of entering the 2024 WNBA draft. This is going to be extremely intriguing to look at and how the Hawkeyes perform in the NCAA Tournament next month could be a huge reason in either direction.

This Hawkeyes team was able to make last season's national championship game but lost to the LSU Tigers. Clark has not won a championship in her collegiate career and that is keeping some people from anointing her as an all-time great. However, that is not going to influence her decision.

The WNBA salary structure is going to have her getting less than $95,000 per season throughout her four-year rookie contract. With the NIL structure in place, it is very likely that she can get more money by staying in college basketball. There is no reason to believe that any decision has officially been made but the lean seems to be to begin her professional career.

