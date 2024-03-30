Colorado's Maddie Nolan on Caitlin Clark receiving flak for expressing emotions on court: "If everyone played emotionless, it would be boring to watch"

Caitlin Clark has no qualms about unabashedly displaying her emotions on court, whether it's to celebrate a play or dispute a referee's call.

Ahead of the Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes, Colorado Buffaloes senior guard Maddie Nolan was asked if the way Caitlin Clark expresses herself on the court bothers her and Nolan had a great response.

"Watch anyone in women's college basketball, most kids play with that type of emotion. [Caitlin Clark] has a lot more cameras on her than a lot of other kids, but it's something that a lot of us do. I think if everyone played emotionless, it would be boring to watch, right? It adds a fun element."

Maddie Nolan has been a solid contributor for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. She played 33 games thus far and has a shooting split of 43.3/43.5/90.0 while averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.

What should we expect out of the Colorado vs. Iowa game?

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes meet the Iowa Hawkeyes, with the Hawkeyes holding a 6.5-point favor. Despite the season's trend of upsets, upsetting Iowa will be challenging, given their strong performance even when Caitlin Clark struggled in the first two games, shooting 39.1% and committing 12 turnovers.

Colorado has excelled in the NCAA Tournament, but faces a tough challenge against Iowa. The Hawkeyes' ability to draw fouls will be crucial in maintaining their lead.

