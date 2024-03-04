“The absolute worst attitude” - College hoops world subtly roasts $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark for calling “technical” against Ohio State

Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time scoring leader with 3,668 points after knocking down technical free-throws under one second in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday.

Some fans were frustrated with how the technical foul was called and how it made it feel a little cheaper than a shot from the field or the logo.

Below are some responses to the technical foul and how several fans felt after seeing the 54-year NCAA record broken.

"She’s so frustrating to watch unless you’re an Iowa fan. She’s so good but has the absolute worst attitude," a fan posted on X.

Whether or not the technical foul should have been called, it is still an incredible feat for Clark.

According to On3, Caitlin Clark's NIL valuation is listed at $3.1 million. With deals with companies like Gatorade, State Farm and Nike, it makes sense why she has one of the higher NIL valuations in college sports.

Will Caitlin Clark be returning to the Iowa Hawkeyes next season?

Caitlin Clark can return to the Iowa Hawkeyes for a fifth season due to the COVID season granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. However, before Sunday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Clark announced that she would be forgoing the extra year of eligibility and entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

She is the presumptive first-overall pick, and if that is the case, she would be heading to the Indiana Fever as they won the WNBA draft lottery.

Who is the closest to breaking Clark's record now?

While it took 54 years for someone to break LSU legend "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, some players are getting closer to the total. While it seems that Clark will hold the record for a while, two players from men's and women's categories could make a run if they return for the 2025 college basketball season.

Syracuse's Dyaiasha Fair has recorded 3,328 points on the women's side and is fifth in women's all-time scoring. For the men's basketball, Texas Longhorns' Max Abrams is 11th in men's scoring with 3,039 career points. Both are eligible for a fifth year, but it will be interesting to see if either returns to college basketball.

