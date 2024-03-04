Caitlin Clark is among the best players in college basketball, regardless of gender. She has broken "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record today and silenced her haters.

This article will understand why Clark breaking Maravich's record holds a special place in college basketball.

3 reasons why Caitlin Clark breaking Pete Maravich's record holds special place in college basketball

#1: She takes women's basketball to new heights

Clark has redefined women’s college basketball with her performances. Every Iowa game is either a sellout or an occasion for a team to set its own women’s hoops attendance record.

Clark has drawn enormous TV ratings, with audiences as large as 2m people tuning in for some Iowa games. Her game against LSU last year in the national championship game of the NCAA tournament was watched by nearly 10 million viewers. Clark will have another go at the title this year, with even more eyeballs watching

#2: She's shooting a better percentage than Maravich

In his three seasons with the LSU Tigers, Pete Maravich shot 43.8% from the floor and 77.5% from the free-throw line. There was no 3-point line when Maravich played, so we won't be including that when looking at Clark's numbers.

Clark is shooting 46.9% overall and 84.9% from the charity stripe. These numbers are significantly better than Maravich's stats. That excludes the fact Clark is shooting from a deeper part of the court more often.

#3: She proves it's more than just longevity

Some of her detractors will say it is a longevity number as she played four years of college basketball while "Pistol" Pete Maravich played three. However, she is doing more than just playing well as she continues to put up numbers women's college basketball has ever seen.

She has a career-high 49 points and scored 40+ points this season. Clark already holds the most three-point shots made in a single season, so she is just a dominant force on the offensive side of the court.