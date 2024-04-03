Paige Bueckers stats vs. Iowa: What is the UConn Guard's record against Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes?

Paige Bueckers will lead the UConn Huskies against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, with only four teams remaining in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The team with the most titles in women's college basketball history will take on the team led by the highest scoring player in NCAA history for a spot in the national title game.

This isn't the first time the two teams will meet. They have met twice in the last three years, meaning there are many players who will play on Friday having played the first two meetings.

With Paige Bueckers at the forefront of this UConn Huskies team, we take a look at her history with Iowa and Caitlin Clark and see if she has had success against them.

Paige Bueckers' stats against Iowa

In the only game she has played against Iowa, Pagie Bueckers played 37 minutes as a starting freshman, going 7-18 for 18 points. Bueckers didn't shoot the ball particularly well but was perfect from the line, going 2-2, and knocked down two of UConn's 10 made threes.

Her shooting numbers were down from her average that season. She had an average shooting percentage of 52.4% and a 3-point average of 46.4%. Her 3-point percentage from her freshman year remains the highest in her career.

Bueckers also added nine rebounds, including three offensive rebounds and eight assists. She turned the ball over just twice but wasn't able to contribute much as an on-ball defender, with no steals or blocks. Her defensive effort was off her season average of 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

How many times has Paige Bueckers played against the Iowa Hawkeyes?

The junior guard has played against Iowa just once so far in her three-year collegiate career.

UConn has matched up with Iowa twice during Paige Bueckers' time with the Huskies, but she missed their most recent contest last season with a torn ACL, which had kept her out of the entire 2022–23 season.

The first head-to-head meeting between the two teams took place on Mar. 27, 2021, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. UConn came out on top 92-72 and advanced to the Elite Eight, sending Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes home. This was the first and only time that Clark and Paige Bueckers have shared the floor.

The second contest was an 86-79 win for UConn over Iowa on Nov. 27, 2022. This meeting was the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy preseason tournament. Caitlin Clark played 40 minutes and scored 25 points, but Bueckers missed the matchup due to her season-ending injury.

Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game details

The Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies' Final Four meeting takes place on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

