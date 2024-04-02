2024 Women's March Madness Final Four Tickets: Where to buy, prices and more details for NCAA Tournament

Final Four of the Women's March Madness is all set now, and basketball fans around the country are gearing up for the highly anticipated Final Four matchups.

No. 1 South Carolina will face up against No. 3 NC State, while No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes take on No. 3 UConn Huskies. With tickets up for grabs and prices flying, everyone is eager to secure themselves a seat in the thrilling showdown.

Here's a look into how fans can get tickets and other important information about the tournament.

How to buy Women's March Madness Final Four tickets for 2024?

Fans can buy the tickets for Women's March Madness Final Four on Ticketmaster, StubHub or Seatgeek.

The Final Four of the Women's March Madness 2024 will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, April 5.

Fans have the option to buy the following types of tickets for the March Madness 2024:

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four: All Sessions - April 5 & 7

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four: Semifinals (South Carolina vs NC State, Iowa vs UConn) - April 5

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four: Championship - April 7

What are the cheapest Women's March Madness Final Four tickets?

LSU v Iowa

Currently, the cheapest ticket for the Women's March Madness Final Four Semifinals is $645, and for all sessions is $1,149.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the Women's March Madness Final Four Semifinals is $529, and for all sessions is $1,043.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket for the Women's March Madness Final Four Semifinals is $445, and for all sessions is $1,093.

Can you resell your Women's March Madness tickets?

Yes, you can use either Ticketmaster's resale option or you can also use other websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc.

Women's March Madness 2024 Schedule

Selection Sunday: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17 First Four: March 20-21

March 20-21 first Round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Second Round: March 24-25

March 24-25 Sweet Sixteen: March 29-30

March 29-30 Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

March 31- April 1 Final Four: April 5, 7:00 p.m. ET (Second game starts 30 minutes after the first game ends)

April 5, 7:00 p.m. ET (Second game starts 30 minutes after the first game ends) NCAA Championship: Sunday, April 7, 3:00 p.m. ET

