"Show White is showing out!": $3.1M NIL-Valued Caitlin Clark's performance against Colorado earns seal of approval from Jason Whitlock

Caitlin Clark continued her impressive performance on the basketball court on Saturday against Colorado. The Iowa point guard was once again overly impressive as the Hawkeyes blew out the Buffaloes 89-68 in the Sweet 16 encounter to advance to the Elite Eight

Her performance in the game once again caught the eye of Jason Whitlock, who has been an admirer. The Fox Sports radio analyst gave Clark unique praise for her astonishing performance on X, noting the game can't be played better than she's currently doing it.

“You cannot play basketball better than Caitlin Clark is playing today. Show White is showing out!” Jason Whitlock wrote.

Expand Tweet

How did Caitlin Clark perform vs. Colorado?

Caitlin Clark was once again phenomenal for Iowa on Saturday as they secured a massive win against Colorado in the Sweet 16. She was on the court for 37 minutes in the game and recorded 29 points, 6 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to the Elite Eight.

Colorado v Iowa

No other player on both teams scored more than 20 points. The closest player to Clark was her teammate Sydney Affolter, with 15 points, while Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin scored 14 points each. Aaronette Vonleh had the most points for Colorado in the game, with 13.

Clark also led the Sweet 16 game in assists. Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod came closest to her with 10 assists. This pretty much showcased the dominant game the point guard had against the Buffaloes and how she continues to be the Hawkeyes' focal point.

Can Caitlin Clark lead Iowa to the national championship?

Caitlin Clark missed out on the national title last season after going all the way to the national championship game. Iowa fell to LSU in an exciting game that ended 102-85.

That championship disappointment has been a motivation for the Hawkeyes throughout this season.

Iowa has had a dominant season in 2023-24. The team now obviously has its eyes on the national championship after claiming the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. They are well prepared to overcome the disappointment of last season and be victorious this time.

With the dominant and historic season Clark has had, she can obviously lead Iowa to the national championship.

Following the win over Colorado in the Sweet 16, the Hawkeyes are now scheduled to face LSU in the Elite Eight in what will be a rematch of the 2023 national title game.