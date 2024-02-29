What is Caitlin Clark majoring in? All we know about Iowa superstar's academic background

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has become a staple for college basketball fans in the past few years. Right from the beginning of her freshman season with the Hawkeyes in 2020, Clark has put up some incredible performances on the court for the fans.

Being a hometown talent who was born and brought up in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark's name is one that people in her hometown have become familiar with.

While Caitlin Clark continues to push the boundaries of excellence in women's basketball, what is she academically pursuing at the University of Iowa? Here's a closer look at her academic background.

What is Caitlin Clark majoring in?

Apart from being a starter on Iowa's women's basketball team, Clark is pursuing a major in marketing. But her decision to study marketing has an interesting story of its own. As per an article by Iowa's Tippie School of Business, Clark initially enrolled at the University without deciding on what she would major in.

But one day, when she attended a lecture by a marketing professor called Nancy Abram, she decided to pursue her academic career in the world of marketing.

"Nancy Abram brought in a lot of students who worked at places like Amazon and Microsoft who talked about how they got where they were in their career, and a lot of former students who gave us a lot of guidance. The class focused on problem solving and I loved her energy. She really engaged me with marketing", Clark said.

For Clark, the decision to follow an academic career in marketing turned out to be a profitable one for her amid the new changes in the rules and regulations regarding NIL deals. With NCAA athletes now allowed to make profits through NIL deals, Clark used her education to apply it to her basketball brand along with her growth. Clark currently has an On3 NIL value of around $910,000.

Apart from majoring in marketing, the 22-year-old is also pursuing a minor in communication studies to help her marketing skills be flexible and in tune with the modern era of media 2.0:

"I'm working with executives, accountants and marketers, designers, and real-world experience strategically engaging with all these people. I should get internship hours for living my daily life running my business and brand," Clark told Tippie's School of Business.

How many years of college eligibility does Caitlin Clark have?

Clark has already spent four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes and is eligible to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft. But the 22-year-old has another year of eligibility left because of the one extra year provided by the NCAA for the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the 2020 season.

Thus, Caitlin Clark has the option of not declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft and playing another year for the Iowa Hawkeyes. It will be interesting to see if Clark ends her collegiate journey by winning a national championship.

