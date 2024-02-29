WATCH: Caitlin Clark freestyles tough finish against Minnesota amid triple-double performance

Caitlin Clark has again made it to the highlight reel by pulling off a tough shot in Iowa's 108-60 win against Minnesota on Wednesday at the Williams Arena.

In one of the plays, Clark missed a circus shot on heavy traffic as it hit the glass but she recovered the ball and pivoted toward the right for an easier follow-up shot.

The rebound and the subsequent basket was part of Clark's historic triple-double performance against the Golden Gophers. She finished with game-highs of 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists and moved past Lynette Woodard in the all-time scoring list.

The Iowa guard passed Woodard, who had scored 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-1981, with a three-point basket from the top of the key with 4:17 seconds left in the game.

She finished the game with 3,650 points, which left her 17 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division 1 scoring record for either gender.

Clark also set the single-season record for three-pointers made (156) as she made eight triples in 14 attempts.

Caitlin Clark finished with a triple-double in Iowa's win against Minnesota.

Caitlin Clark inspires Iowa to pick up 25th win of season

Clark's all-around wizardry against the Golden Gophers inspired her teammates to help out for the Hawkeyes cause.

Four of her teammates scored in double-figures led by Gabbie Marshall, who put up 16 points, on 6-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from the 3-point line) from the field. Taylor McCabe, Kylie Feuerbach, and Molly Davis added 15, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

McCabe and Feuerbach made nine three-pointers to help Clark open up the floor for the Hawkeyes.

As a team, Iowa shot a sizzling 56.4% from the 3-point area, making 22-of-39 shots, and 61.8% (42-of 68) from the field. They chalked up 41 rebounds and 30 assists for the victory.

With the win, No. 6 Iowa improved to 25-4 (14-3 in Big 10) while Minnesota dropped to 15-13 (5-12 in Big 10).

It was also the second straight game that the Hawkeyes scored 100 points or more.

They will need Clark and this offensive rampage in their final regular season game at home against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.