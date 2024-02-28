Caitlin Clark's Iowa continues hot streak, breaking another record as matchup vs Illinois draws 816,000 viewers on FS1

After witnessing Caitlin Clark's remarkable individual achievements, it is no surprise that Iowa is also breaking records.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, ranked No. 6 with a 24-4 overall, successfully bounced back from their recent losses by defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-13) in a decisive 101-85 victory on Sunday. This exciting Big Ten matchup took place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City and marked a triumphant return for the Hawkeyes on their home turf.

Following a disappointing loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 22, Iowans returned home against Illinois, much to the delight of their fervent supporters, who broke viewership records.

Per Fox Sports, the matchup attracted the most viewers on FS1, approximately 816,000. It was the most-watched women's basketball game ever on the network.

Expand Tweet

With her 16th career triple-double and fifth of the 2023-24 season, Clark led the scoring with her 24 points, 10 assists and 15 rebounds.

In terms of NCAA men's and women's scoring records, Clark is 51 points short of former LSU guard Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.

The Hawkeyes' schedule gives room for two more games in the regular season. They are on the road Wednesday night to take on Minnesota before hosting No. 2 Ohio State at home on Sunday, giving Clark ample chance to break the record.

Also Read: Former ACC coach throws $4,000,000 ballpark figure for Caitlin Clark in 2024 after Steph Curry comparison

Caitlin Clark is selling out arenas

Caitlin Clark and her squad sell out every arena they play by boosting viewership and business. As the regular season winds down, top-tier teams are struggling to solidify their championship paths.

Big Ten heavyweights Ohio State and Iowa are both in the running for the conference title. The teams will play one final game of the season after a thrilling overtime matchup last month.

The next home matchup with the Buckeyes has reportedly set new records on prices, as tickets for the non-general admission for the contest cost at least $491, according to prices listed on the website of vendor TickPick.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark tops 4x NBA champ Steph Curry as best sports player to watch play, claims former Syracuse HC: “She’s moved past”