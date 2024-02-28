Former ACC coach throws $4,000,000 ballpark figure for Caitlin Clark in 2024 after Steph Curry comparison

Former ACC coach Jim Boeheim thinks Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark's name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation could shoot up to $4,000,000 this year after comparing her to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Boeheim, who coached the Syracuse Orange from 1976 to 2023 and guided the team to one NCAA championship and five Final Four appearances, said that if Clark decides to stay one more year in college, her NIL value could go up to $4,000,000.

"I just think she's an amazing player. And she probably needs to stay in college, because she'll probably make $4 million next year with a wonderful new system we have of NIL," Boeheim said.

Currently, On3.com pegs Clark's NIL value at $910,000, which is the third highest in women's basketball NIL valuation and 30th overall in collegiate athletics. Previously, her value was $818,000.

Clark has played four seasons with the Hawkeyes and has broken the NCAA women's basketball scoring record previously held by Kelsey Plum. She now has 3,617 points and needs 51 more to surpass Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I standard of 3,667.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Former ACC coach declares Caitlin Clark has "moved past" Stephen Curry

Boeheim also compared Clark to Curry and declared that the Iowa guard has moved past the Davidson standout. The former Syracuse coach admired her "subtle" passing skills that are overlooked by many due to her world-class scoring skills.

He believes that Curry is "an influence" for the current crop of guards, and his unique play stands above the rest.

"He (Curry) is an influence on everybody. It's like Pearl Washington was the first influence on a generation of guards and now it's Steph Curry... he's unique. It's not enough to say he's the best shooter of all time, but he's just a unique player to watch. He's my favorite player to watch since Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson," Boeheim said.

Iowa has two more games remaining in the regular season and the number could be more if Clark and her team makes it deep into the tournament.

