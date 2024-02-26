Iowa honors $3 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark in a unique way as star guard broke NCAA women's scoring record

To pay homage to Caitlin Clark's accomplishment, Iowa chose to honor her by revealing a new logo on the floor of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The court now features a new logo on the spot where Clark shot her record-smashing 3-pointer on Feb. 15 against Michigan. Before, Kelsey Plum from Washington sat at the top of the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring list.

With the logo proudly displayed, fans can admire the black lettering spelling out "Clark" and the yellow outline accentuating her jersey number, No. 22.

Sunday's 101-85 win over Illinois was the first home game since Clark broke the record. She has 3,617 points.

How many more games until Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record?

After breaking Kelsey Plum's record, which she held for seven years, the $3 million NIL-valued star guard is set to close in on Pistol Pete Maravich's Division I record of 3,667 points.

The New Orleans Jazz icon's record has stood for 54 years. No player, either man or woman, has been able to surpass his mark. Clark has two regular-season games remaining, at Minnesota on Wednesday and home against No. 2 Ohio State. She is 51 points shy of breaking Maravich's record.

Maravich was known for his astounding handles and passing prowess. The LSU legend is revered, averaging 44.2 points per game during a three-year, 83-game college career.

No. 4 Iowa (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten) is two games behind Ohio State (23-3, 14-1) and tied with No. 14 Indiana (22-4, 13-3) in the Big Ten.

Iowa will have at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament as well.

Clark's impressive 11 known NIL deals

Clark has established herself as the face of NCAA women's basketball. The 22-year-old has also inked numerous lucrative NILs that have allowed her to profit off of her image and likeness.

Clark's 11 known NIL deals and net worth are a combined estimate of $3 million. Part of those deals are with brands like Nike, Gatorade, Buick, State Farm, Bose, Hy-Vee, Shoot-A-Way, The Vinyl Studio, etc.

