What are some fun facts about Caitlin Clark? 5 things to know about $791,000 NIL-valued Iowa's PG

Caitlin Clark's fame has skyrocketed while leading the Iowa Hawkeyes with her scoring brilliance that has college basketball fans captivated. Nike and State Farm are among the many brands paying for her endorsement as she continues to rack up deals.

Clark is on pace to become the NCAA Division I women's leading career scorer this season. Her offensive prowess has seen her NIL value reach $791,000, as companies keep lining up for promotions.

As she continues her rampage on the court against opponents, here are five fun facts about the wrecking ball player fans adore.

5 fun facts about Caitlin Clark

#1 Iowa's hometown hero

Caitlin Clark is a hometown hero

Born and raised just two hours from the University of Iowa in West Des Moines, Clark is a homegrown star.

Starring at Dowling Catholic High School, she topped the state in scoring twice and was named Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior before opting to stay close to home.

Read More: How much money does Hailey Van Lith make in NIL? LSU point guard's off field endorsements explored

#2 Golden girl for Team USA

Caitlin Clark has also took the court for Team USA

Clark has thrice struck gold with Team USA, winning FIBA championships at the U19 World Cups in 2019 and 2021 plus the 2017 U16 FIBA Americas event.

Expand Tweet

The 2021 World Cup MVP performance for Clark came on the heels of a dazzling freshman campaign at Iowa. Clark has shined brightly on the global stage since high school.

#3 Holds D-I record for 30-point outings

Caitlin Clark holds the D1 record for most 30-point games

In a 113-90 home win over Drake in November 2023, Iowa's Caitlin Clark exploded for 35 points while adding 10 assists, 7 steals, and 6 rebounds. Her 30-point eruption was the 39th of her career, moving Clark past Kelsey Plum for the most by a Division I player over the last 25 seasons.

Expand Tweet

Clark's scoring prowess continues to reach new heights as the dynamic guard consistently posts huge stat lines for the Hawkeyes.

#4 Fastest player to 2,000 career points in women's D1 history

Cleveland St Iowa Basketball

In December 2022, Caitlin Clark tallied her 2,000th career point in just her 75th game for Iowa. The outburst tied Elena Delle Donne's NCAA women's record for the fewest games to reach the milestone, set back in 2012. Delle Donne was the No. 2 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft and has captured league MVP honors twice with the Chicago Sky.

Clark etched her name in the Division I record books during the Hawkeyes' 92-54 rout of Dartmouth.

#5 Athletic genes run in the Clark family

Caitlin Clark and brother Blake Clark

Athletic talent runs deep in Caitlin's family. Her older brother, Blake, was the quarterback at Iowa State University, displaying his own Division I genes.

Sports excellence flows through the Clark family tree. Blake starred on the gridiron for the Cyclones while his sister continued lighting up basketball courts for the Hawkeyes.

Read More: What did Hailey Van Lith say about Caitlin Clark? Exploring hilarious interaction between WBB stars