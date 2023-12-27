How much money does Hailey Van Lith make in NIL? LSU point guard's off field endorsements explored

Hailey Van Lith has emerged as one of the premier guards in women's college basketball. The talented player transferred to LSU after starring at Louisville. Van Lith's skills have also made her highly marketable. She is signed by Adidas on a lucrative sponsorship deal, a major brand in the sport looking to capitalize on her popularity.

Raking in the cash, Van Lith's endorsement earnings are substantial. Her lucrative NIL deals with Adidas and other brands have made her one of the top earners in college basketball.

How much money does Hailey Van Lith make in NIL?

Hailey Van Lith has an On3 NIL Valuation of $565,000, ranking sixth in women's college basketball. Through her lucrative Adidas deal and other endorsements, she earns a substantial income playing for LSU.

Van Lith's NIL portfolio is stacked. In 2021, she was signed by Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the largest sporting goods retailers, as an NIL trailblazer when the opportunities were just emerging.

Although now commonplace, NIL deals with luxury brands were rare when Van Lith partnered with streetwear label Billionaire Girls Club. For International Women's Day 2021, she was featured in a collaboration between the brand and Overtime that included hoodies and crop tees.

Van Lith also has NIL deals with Tigers NIL Store, Invesco QQQ, 94 Feet of Game, Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Sierato.

How has the move from Louisville to LSU boosted Hailey Van Lith's profile?

Hailey Van Lith’s blockbuster transfer from Louisville to LSU last offseason catapulted her profile and marketability to new heights.

The high-profile move from the Atlantic Coast Conference to the talent-rich Southeastern Conference significantly expanded Van Lith’s reach and visibility, aligning her with the passionate LSU fan base. Her social media following grew exponentially in the wake of the announcement as excitement built around her arrival in Baton Rouge.

Now boasting over 1.1 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, Van Lith has maximized her fame and earning potential since joining the Tigers. The transfer to a high-level SEC program has cemented her status as one of the most recognizable and commercially successful athletes in women’s college basketball.

Van Lith’s transition to LSU has also been seamless thanks to the program’s strong support for women’s basketball and her relationship with coach Kim Mulkey. She has quickly become a cornerstone for the Tigers due to LSU's investment in creating a contender and Mulkey’s proven ability to maximize talent.