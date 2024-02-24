How many college games did Pete Maravich play? Taking a look at the incredible career of the late LSU legend

Pete Maravich was among the most prolific college basketball players of all time, as he currently holds the most points in a collegiate career. However, he was not allowed to play his freshman season, so he does not have a lot of games played under his name.

Maravich played for the LSU Tigers and appeared in 83 college basketball games. He played for the program from the 1967-68 season to 1969-70. He played 26 games in his first two seasons while playing 31 games in his senior year. However, he would later dominate as he averaged a remarkable 44.2 points per game throughout his career.

Maravich had 3,166 field goal attempts (31.8 attempts per game) and connected on 893 free-throw attempts. He, also known as "Pistol" Pete Maravich, was among the top college basketball players ever seen. He was drafted with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1970 NBA draft.

He is the 1969-70 AP Player of the Year, three-time All-SEC, SEC Player of the Year and Consensus All-American.

Will Caitlin Clark break Pete Maravich's record of college basketball points?

Pete Maravich scored 3,667 points with the LSU Tigers, leading the NCAA all-time. The men's basketball player who came close to his score was former Detroit Mercy Titans' guard Antoine Davis with 3,664 points.

The closest person right now is Iowa Hawkeyes' women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark, who is 75 points away from breaking his record. With three regular-season games remaining for Iowa, there is a strong likelihood that Clark could surpass his total.

Records are meant to be broken, and Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record will also be broken. However, It does not take away from his greatness and the fact he did it in three seasons without a 3-point line.

