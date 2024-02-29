After becoming the all-time leading scorer in women's basketball earlier this month, Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark continues to show her dominant presence on the court. Clark recorded 3,569 career points with a 49-point performance during Iowa's 106-89 victory over Michigan on Feb. 15.

And now, in today's game against Minnesota, the 22-year-old is already off to a blazing start to put her team in the lead.

A short clip of the first half of the Iowa vs Minnesota game is going viral. In the video, Clark demonstrated her scoring abilities as she scored a 3-pointer in the first half to help the Hawkeyes record a 56-23 lead over the Golden Gophers.

The clip has gone on to garner the 22-year-old a lot of praise from fans on social media.

"She is gonna be the first female to play in the NBA"

Here are a few more reactions to Clark's incredible 3-pointer on X, formerly Twitter:

Clark began her collegiate journey with the Iowa Hawkeyes back in 2020. And over the years, she has gone on to solidify herself as a dominant player in women's basketball. Last season, she helped the Hawkeyes reach the national finals where they lost to the LSU Tigers.

But Clark put on an impressive campaign and went on to earn several accolades, including the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Can Caitlin Clark lead Iowa to victory against Minnesota?

So far, the Hawkeyes have a comfortable lead against the Golden Gophers at the beginning of the second half. Clark has already scored 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists for her team.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are currently on a two-game losing streak. So they will have to put their pedal to the metal if they want to stand any chance of breaking their losing streak tonight. But it looks like the Hawkeyes may hold onto their big lead to emerge victorious on the night.

