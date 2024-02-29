Will Seton Hall make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Pirates' NCAA tournament odds

The anticipation surrounding March Madness has intensified as the college basketball season is approaching its end. With so many teams eyeing to qualify for the tournament, the Seton Hall Pirates find themselves at a pivotal juncture. Their fate hangs on the outcome of the remaining games.

Will Seton Hall make the March Madness 2024?

So far, the Pirates have an 18-9 overall record and a commendable 11-5 record in the Big East. They have showcased determination by maintaining the third position in the table. One of the greatest wins they had this season came against the UConn Huskies where they won 75-60 under the leadership of Kadary Richmond.

Seton Hall NCAA Tournament History

Seton Hall has had a journey with ups and downs in the NCAA tournament. They have a rich basketball legacy which started in 1903-04. They have made several appearances in the tournament and have left an inedible mark with some amazing performances.

Their most memorable tournament came in 1989 when they made an unexpected run to the NCAA Championship game, though they fell short against Michigan in overtime. Regardless of their defeat, this run captured the hearts of fans and enthusiasts around the world.

Seton Hall March Madness Odds

Georgetown v Seton Hall

Seton Hall currently have daunting odds of +25000 for winning the national championship. They continue to draw inspiration from their rich basketball tradition and the belief that they can defy the odds on the stage of college basketball.

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

Seton Hall Strength

Defensive Tenacity

The Pirates have a gritty defense that disrupts the rhythm and forces turnovers. They provide a solid foundation for the team's success by their defense.

Great Leadership

Their senior players bring invaluable experience to the team. They also provide composure and guide the younger teammates through pressure-filled moments.

Three-Point Shooting

They have sharpshooters who can change the scoreboard quickly from beyond the arc. They pose a threat to opposing defense with their perimeter powers.

Rebounding Powers

They can secure crucial rebounds on both ends of the court. They can control the possession and create scoring opportunities.

Seton Hall Weaknesses

Inconsistency

Despite having the offensive firepower, the Pirates have struggled with consistency, They have been relying on their star players to carry the whole team.

Depth Concerns

When it comes to the bench, they lack impact contributors. This raises concerns about fatigue and consistency throughout the tournament.