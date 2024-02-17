Will USC basketball make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Trojans' 2024 NCAA Tournament odds

The USC Trojans men's basketball team is in a challenging position this season. Ranked 11th overall, it has a disappointing 4-10 conference record and an overall record of 10-15.

Despite signing five-star recruit Isaiah Collier and four-star recruit Bronny James, USC struggled. This was not anticipated at the start of the 2023-24 season.

USC had high hopes to build upon its previous season's success. It finished 22-11 overall and appeared in the NCAA tournament. But recently, the Trojans have struggled to find their rhythm.

Will USC basketball make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

According to Trojans Wire's Matt Zemek, the USC Trojans men's basketball team can only secure a spot in March Madness by winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Trojans have just six regular season games left. They face a daunting task as they prepare to battle against conference opponents with superior records. Their recent form has been particularly concerning as they have only managed two victories in their last 10 matches.

Also Read: USC vs Utah Game Player and Team Stats for February 15, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Pac-12 conference has been highly competitive this season, further increasing the challenges for the Trojans. That's why their upcoming matchup against Colorado is crucial.

USC basketball NCAA tournament history

The USC Trojans have made 20 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including two trips to the Final Four. They also share a tournament record of 17-21 (17-20). USC boasts an impressive intercollegiate basketball record of 1500-1097 (.578).

The team has 25 All-Americans, 14 league championships, and notable accolades like one conference tournament title and five Seet Sixteen appearances.

In 2007, the Tim Floyf-led USC advanced to the Sweet Sixteen thanks to commendable performances by Nick Young, Taj Gibson and Gabe Pruitt.

This memorable run saw them defeat a big team like Texas Longhorns. However, USC's run ended when it faced adversity against the UNC Tar Heels, highlighted by questionable foul calls. It hindered the Trojans' momentum in a challenging contest.

USC basketball March Madness odds

In the middle of the challenges faced by the USC Trojans, their odds of securing a spot in March Madness are very low. They held more favorable odds during the preseason, but that is not the case anymore. Their current odds reflect the tough battle they face as they navigate through a tough season.

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

USC basketball strengths

Talented players

The USC Trojans have a roster filled with skilled athletes like Bronny James, Evan Mobley and more. The team excels in various aspects of the game, including scoring, rebounding and defense.

Also Read: Top 5 active NBA players from USC Trojans ft. DeMar DeRozan and more

Rebounding

USC Trojans can secure offensive rebounds that can help them win possession. Meanwhile, their defensive rebounds can prevent opponents from capitalizing on second-chance points.

USC basketball weakness

Injuries

The USC Trojans have suffered from disruption of team chemistry and overall performance due to injuries to key players. That's because their leading scorer, Boogie Ellis, assists leader, Isaiah Collier, and top shot blocker, Joshua Morgan, were injured in some matches lately.

Defensive struggles

The Trojans have allowed a record-breaking number of three-point shots by opponents, such as in the matchup against Stanford. They need to improve defensive rotations and minimize mistakes.

Depth concerns

The USC Trojans heavily rely on bench players due to injuries and the absence of starters. This has impacted their consistency in the tournament.