Top 5 active NBA players from USC Trojans ft. DeMar DeRozan and more

While the USC Trojans are known as a football school, they have also produced some quality NBA talent. There are nine players who played their college basketball for the Trojans who are now on an NBA roster, with several others likely to join them in the coming years.

Take a look at the top five active NBA players who went to USC below.

Top five active NBA players from USC Trojans

#1 DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan sits atop the list of active USC Trojans in the NBA, for both this season and his career.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game for the Chicago Bulls, shooting 46.6% from the field, 34.4% from the 3-point range and 84.7% from the free-throw line this season.

He has averaged 21.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.3 bpg, shooting 46.8% from the field, 29.5% from the 3-point range and 84.0% from the free-throw line in his 15-year career.

The three-time All-NBA selection became the seventh Trojan, and first to play in the past 30 years, to have his number retired, in 2020.

#2 Nikola Vucevic

The second spot on the list was closely contested, but Nikola Vucevic has a slight edge due to his longevity and availability this season.

The two-time All-Star 17.0 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.7 bpg for the Bulls, shooting 47.5% from the field, 27.3% from the 3-point range and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

He has averaged 17.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.9 bpg, shooting 49.5% from the field, 34.3% from the 3-point range and 76.7% from the free-throw line in his 13-year career.

#3 Evan Mobley

Mobley may have earned the second spot if he hadn't missed more than half of this season's games.

He has produced while available, averaging 16.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.7 bpg for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting 57.3% from the field and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

In three seasons, he has averaged 15.7 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.6 bpg, shooting 53.8% from the field and 68.0% from the free-throw line.

#4 De'Anthony Melton

Melton has averaged 11.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.5 bpg for the Philadelphia 76ers, shooting 39.3% from the field, 36.3% from the 3-point range and and 82.7% from the free-throw line this season.

In his six-year career, the former USC Trojans guard is averaging 9.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.5 bpg, shooting 41.1% from the field, 36.9% from the 3-point range and 78.0% from the free-throw line.

#5 Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu has not found a consistent role since leaving the USC Trojans for the NBA.

In the 2023-24 season, he's averaging 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.4 spg and 1.0 bpg for the Atlanta Hawks, shooting 58.4% from the field and 80.9% from the free-throw line. Now in his fourth season, Okongwu has averaged 8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.1 bpg, shooting 63.6% from the field and 75.5% from the free-throw line.