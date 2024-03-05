What is Gabbie Marshall’s ethnicity? Exploring the Iowa guard’s background and family tree

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Gabbie Marshall might not be earning as much praise as her teammate Caitlin Clark, but she doesn't even need to. She's on a winning team that's contending for a national title, and is contributing far more to the squad than what her stats on the scoreboard say.

Known as a lockdown defender, Marshall may not wow you with her scoring, but she will handle the opposing team's best player and find success doing it. Still, this post isn't exactly about her life on the court, but off it. So without further ado, let's proceed.

What is Gabbie Marshall’s ethnicity?

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gabbie Marshall is of mixed ethnicity and holds American citizenship.

According to reports, Gabbie's father is of African-American descent, and her mother is of Caucasian descent.

Here's a set of photos of Gabbie with her immediate family members, taken in celebration of her birthday over five years ago:

The pictures have the presence of Gabbie's parents, grandparents, and three siblings, namely Noah, Luke, and Lily.

Know more about Gabbie Marshall's personal life

Gabbie Marshall's parents, Ernest and Marne, were both basketball players in their youth. It had an obvious effect on how young Gabbie's life turned out the way it did, and could be safe to say they're absolutely proud of everything she's accomplished thus far.

Ernest reportedly played four years of college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights, while Marne played for a lone season at Aquinas College (via HawkeyeSports.com). While Gabbie Marshall's father didn't pursue a professional playing career, he seems to have been happy with his current career path as of the moment.

Ernest is currently serving as executive vice president and chief human resources officer for a global power management company called Eaton. His educational background further includes a law degree from the Indiana University's Bloomington School of Law, as well as an MBA from the same institution--on top of his Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration from Bellarmine.

On the other hand, there is no immediately accessible information about Gabbie Marshall's mother, Marne--either about her playing days at Aquinas or her current career.