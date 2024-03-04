"One of the greatest humans of all time": $80m worth Travis Scott can't contain excitement watching Iowa's Caitlin Clark break NCAA scoring record

"Sicko" rapper Travis Scott, whose net worth is estimated at around $80 million, added charm to Caitlin Clark's performance. On Sunday, the Carver-Hawkeye Arena witnessed a significant Big Ten matchup between the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The highlight was Clark surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA basketball scoring record. Among the show-stopper audience was the rapper, who grabbed courtside seats to witness the action.



He had high praise for Clark, as per the video posted by NBC Sports on Twitter:

“We’re out here to come see CC handle business tonight.”

Clark is the greatest human being of all time, the singer of "Utopia" claimed:

"You know, Caitlin Clark, she’s one of the greatest humans of all time. So, we’re out here to come see good Iowa basketball. Gabbie Marshall, Katie Martin, this is a good, good team out here. I’ve been in a lot of buildings, but this Iowa energy is like no other.

Following the game, Travis Scott took pictures with the team on the court. As they gathered to watch Clark's final regular-season game of her career, the Hawkeyes fans showered him with thunderous applause.

“I think they need to bottle this energy and bring it around the world,” Scott said.

Caitlin Clark's game had a flock of celebrity spectators

Including Travis Scott, several well-known people were inside the sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena to witness history as Caitlin Clark surpassed Pistol Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring mark.

One of Clark's basketball idols, former WNBA star Maya Moore, surprised the stunned Clark a few hours before tipoff.

"'I feel like I'm fangirling so hard,' Caitlin Clark couldn't believe Maya Moore pulled up to see her break the record," Bleacher Report tweeted.

The interaction was a powerful moment of closure for two extraordinary individuals. The transition from Moore to Clark highlighted the importance of superstars inspiring the next wave.

Known for playing "Jake from State Farm," actor Kevin Miles also appeared in the Carver area tunnels. Nolan Ryan, a baseball Hall of Famer, was also present. And, perhaps most importantly, Lynette Woodard was there, considering that Caitlin Clark had just broken her record.

