Pearl Moore has hailed Caitlin Clark for bringing the spotlight to women's basketball.

Clark broke the scoring record in NCAA women's basketball. With 3650 points, she's just 17 points off all-time leader Pete Maravich. This eventually led to talk about Pearl Moore, who is the leading scorer in Division II basketball.

In a recent interview, Moore opened up about how grateful she is to Clark for bringing her records to the limelight.

Until Clark started breaking records, Moore wasn't in the discussion of the national media, unlike other renowned players.

“Caitlin Clark bought all these people in my life.” — Pearl Moore

Pearl Moore describes an incident where a fan held her phone with the words:

"What about Pearl Moore? "

Since the scoring hail tops Lynette Woodard of Division One basketball, Moore leads the chart with the highest total in women's college basketball.

Pearl Moore explains how her records were brought into the national conversation.

In addition, Pearl Moore explains how women's sports have received the recognition they have long deserved.

"There is a full evolution for women now in sports, They're giving us some grounds, and with each inch that they give us we need to take it."

Who is Pearl Moore, and how does Caitlin Clark bring her

back?

Pearl Moore set the all-time scoring record for women's collegiate basketball with 4,061 points during her tenure at Francis Marion College from 1975 to 1979, a feat that Caitlin Clark cannot match. Consequently, she gained attention.

Despite her remarkable achievement, Moore's scoring record is not as well-known because Francis Marion College was a Division II school.

Moore, a 5-foot-7 guard, led her team to the postseason four years in a row and averaged over 30 points per season.

Her accomplishment happened when women's college basketball was sponsored by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) and not the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Her career point total of 4,061 is still unbeaten and is unlikely to be surpassed this season, even by players such as Caitlin Clark, who has been making waves with her recent WNBA announcement.

