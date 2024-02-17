Pearl Moore vs Caitlin Clark statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored 

Caitlin Clark is the all-time DI scoring leader in NCAA Women's college basketball with 3,569 points. Despite the impressive feat, she trails Pearl Moore for the all-time scoring record in women's college basketball. Moore played for Francis Marion College from 1975-79 and scored 4,061 points.

The reason why Moore's scoring record isn't as widely recognized is due to Francis Marion College being a Division II school. It also happened at a time when women's college basketball was sponsored by the AIAW and not the NCAA.

As Moore's record happened in a non-NCAA association, it's not included as an NCAA record. Nevertheless, here's a statistical comparison between Caitlin Clark and Pearl Moore's collegiate careers.

Pearl Moore vs Caitlin Clark statistical comparison

Caitlin Clark is in her fourth season at Iowa. It's worth noting that she has one year of eligibility remaining if she chooses to return to the Hawkeyes next season.

Pearl Moore, meanwhile, played eight games for Anderson Junior College in her freshman year before transferring to Francis Marion College in Florence, South Carolina, where she played four seasons.

Pearl Moore

Moore averaged 30.6 points at Francis Marion and grabbed 1,270 rebounds. She scored a record 60 points in a game against Eastern Washington State College in 1978.

What's even more impressive is that Moore put these scoring numbers in an era when the 3-point line didn't exist.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has played 126 games for Iowa and is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

She scored 1,055 points in her junior season. She recently overtook Kelsey Plum as the top scorer in NCAA Division I women's college basketball. Clark is averaging a career-high 32.8 points this season and scored a career-high 49 points in the game against Michigan where she broke Plum's record.

Clark has had nine games where she has scored over 40 points.

Pearl Moore vs Caitlin Clark awards and honors comparison

Here's a comparison between some of the most prestigious awards and honors the two players have received:

Pearl Moore

SCAIAW Player of the Year (1979)

American Women's Sports Foundation Small College Player of the Year (1979)

South Carolina Amateur Athlete of the Year (1979)

FMU Athletic Hall of Fame (1992)

South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (2000)

Florence Area Athletic Hall of Fame (2008)

Women's Basketball Hallf of Fame (2018)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2021)

Caitlin Clark

2x NCAA season assists leader (2022, 2023)

2x NCAA season scoring leader (2021, 2022)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021)

2x Big Ten Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

Naismith College Player of the Year (2023)

John. R. Wooden Award (2023)

Honda Sports Award (2023)

AP Player of the Year (2023)