Does Caitlin Clark have another year of eligibility? Exploring the WNBA draft rules and Iowa guard’s decision

After setting the NCAAW scoring record with a virtuoso 49-point performance against Michigan, Caitlin Clark looks ahead to the postseason with her Iowa Lady Hawkeyes squad to capture the title that slipped away from them a year ago.

So, what happens after this season is over: win or lose? Will Clark return to the Hawkeyes, or will she take her once-in-a-generation talent to the WNBA? On that note, here's a look at whether she could still play college ball after this season is done with.

Does Caitlin Clark have another year of eligibility?

Yes, she does. Caitlin Clark has an extra year of eligibilit (via Hawk Central). That comes from her starting her collegiate career during the COVID-affected 2020-2021 season.

When asked about her potential decision to enter the WNBA Draft or return for a final college season, Clark told legendary former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on SiriusXM College Sports last year:

"Either leave and go to the WNBA Draft or stay here for another season. It's a hard decision because in my eyes it's like a win-win.

"I can go and kind of live out a lifelong dream, or I can stay here and be in college, start working on my Master's or start working on another degree while playing college basketball with some of my best friends."

WNBA Draft rules and how they relate to Caitlin Clark's status

The WNBA has a very clear set of rules on who's eligible to be drafted. Here's what it says:

"The league requires domestic draft entrants to be at least 22 years old during the year in which the draft takes place and to have no remaining college eligibility or to renounce any future college eligibility.

"International draftees must be at least 20 years old during the year in which the draft takes place."

With the absence of a one-and-done rule, like in the NBA, the WNBA has this specific ruling in place.

So for Clark to get drafted, she will have to renounce her final year of collegiate eligibility. The Iowa star is also 22 and in her true senior year, so she's well within the age requirement as well.

At this point, it's down to her to choose between another year of college or go pro--where she will most likely be the #1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever.