Caitlin Clark gets 7th-highest odds to win 2025 WNBA MVP hours after draft declaration

Caitlin Clark turned heads of national media after her declaration of entering the WNBA draft on Thursday. The upcoming Ohio game at home will likely be the last regular-season college game played by the Iowa Star, and the surge in the price of tickets speaks for itself.

The announcement came right after Clark scored 33 points in a 108-60 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. She achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the all-time leading women's scorer in major college basketball.

The accomplishment was further highlighted by her 17th career triple-double, solidifying her status as one of the most exceptional players in sixth-ranked Iowa's history.

Having not yet entered the professional league, Caitlin Clark already finds herself in the MVP discussion for the 2025 season. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, she's projected to be the seventh pick in the WNBA MVP, with odds of +2100.

Caitlin Clark is projected to compete with superstars of the WNBA like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu for the MVP award next season.

In the 2023–24 season, Clark sunk remarkable 156 3-pointers, with eight of them coming in one game. With 3,650 points, she's just 17 points behind Pete Maravich for the all-time major college lead, male or female.

A picture of the perfect ending for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's teammates and her coaching staff could have sensed her WNBA announcement. Yet Clark's importance to the team is evident in the crowds that have gathered to see the Hawkeyes play.

She also took them on their first trip to the Finals. Her return to the Final Four and title would add a jewel to the crown. Clark has surpassed nearly every NCAA record.

Though chants of "one year more, please!" echoed in the Minnesota game,. Caitlin Clark's decision to leave after this season means she has only one chance for the championship title, the only missing accolade on her resume.

