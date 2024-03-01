Indiana Fever legend welcomes Iowa's Caitlin Clark to the team post much-awaited 2024 WNBA declaration

The race has begun. Caitlin Clark is coming to the WNBA. After a remarkable legend-making run at Iowa, the nation's inarguable No. 1 prospect made her intentions for the professionals clear with a heartfelt message to her team's fanbase.

While it was an emotional goodbye to the program she called home for four years, the bright lights of the WNBA await next, and the 'recruitment process' has already begun.

The Indiana Fever, holding the rights to draft Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, tweeted out "1" alongside an hourglass emoji, all but spelling out their intentions to draft the sharpshooter.

That wasn't the end of it, though. While the Iowa governor laid out a heartfelt thank you message to Caitlin, Fever legend Tamika Catchings is ready to welcome the young star into the fold.

"Letssssss get it!!!! Welcome to #Indy @CaitlinClark22!!! @IndianaFever"

The mood around Indiana has considerably changed with Clark's announcement. A franchise that looked to be in the mud now has a centerpiece and a star attraction to look forward to.

With detractors still running rampant about her ability to transition to the WNBA, can Clark silence the naysayers?

College immortality awaits Caitlin Clark, but it's not the end of the road

Caitlin Clark

When she takes the court for her final regular-season matchup as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes against Ohio State, the 19-year-old is just 17 points shy of the all-time college scoring record set by 'Pistol' Pete Maravich.

An incredible career, that's only just beginning, is off to a flying start, with the legend already solidified. However, the comparison when the Caitlin Clark - Angel Reese rivalry first blossomed was to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

For the two to have the same effect as the NBA Hall of Famers, they need to find that same level of success at the professional level. Could Caitlin and Reese do for the WNBA what Magic and Larry did for the NBA all those years ago?

