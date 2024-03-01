Iowa governor sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark after WNBA draft declaration

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has shared a message to Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark, who has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The impact that Clark has had on women's basketball is difficult to quantify. Not since the likes of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird has a player completely changed the perception around her sport. As a result, Clark's impact on the state of Iowa and not just the Iowa Hawkeyes team is unimaginable.

So, when the arguably No. 1 prospect in the nation declared for the WNBA Draft after the regular season, the state's governor Kim Reynolds had to chime in with a heartwarming message. She tweeted about the superstar:

"Caitlin, thank you for everything you have done for Iowa! It’s been an honor watching you play and inspire young girls everywhere. Congratulations on your record breaking career!"

On her part, the Hawkeyes guard laid bare her sentiments when declaring her intentions for the pros. Addressing the Hawkeye Nation, she wrote:

"While the season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."

"It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa - my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night, and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids."

Thanking her family and friends, she concluded:

"Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

That support system, alongside her dreams, has taken Caitlin Clark to the precipice of the mountaintop. In her final regular-season game of the year, a shot at immortality awaits.

Caitlin Clark marches on the record

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is, without a doubt, already a legend. Through her impeccable shooting touch and scoring prowess, she has become one of the greatest collegiate players to ever lace 'em up, but detractors have existed regardless.

Whether it was when she surpassed Kelsey Plum, or when she overtook Lynette Woodard's record, the naysayers wouldn't stop finding an excuse to minimize her accomplishment.

However, when she takes the court against Ohio State, she stands 17 points away from 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring record, 17 points from immortality.