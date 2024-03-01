Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark declaring for WNBA draft prompts Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn to reveal plans for the No. 1 pick

Caitlin Clark has disclosed arguably the most anticipated announcement of the year. She declared she'd be moving to the WNBA to play basketball professionally. Projected as the No. 1 pick by Indiana Fever in the mock draft, the commotion around Clark has already begun.

Clark of Iowa is undoubtedly having the most successful era of her NCAA career. With a statistically dominant year, she is grabbing every possible individual account and breaking every existing record on her way.

The announcement came on Thursday after the 22-year-old surpassed Lynette Woodward for scoring the most points in major women's basketball history on Wednesday. She took to X/Twitter to write:

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Right after the announcement, Indiana Fever General Manager Lin Dunn showed a hurry to pick Caitlin Clark as the first-overall pick.

“Our staff is preparing for the upcoming WNBA Draft, and we will select the best player available with the No. 1 overall pick," Dunn said, according to a tweet from Andrew Chernoff.

Lisa Bluder and her team have yet to discuss her decision in the media, but Clark, already strong in her decision, has reflected gratitude on her days in Iowa.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa—my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids."

Caitlin Clark's possible impact on the Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever have never entered the playoffs since the retirement of Tamika Catchings in 2016. The entry of Clark could make a difference, but the question of her pulling up her talents in the WNBA is still a question, considering the ripple effect remaining intact in the league.

It has been several decades since we last witnessed a superstar as extraordinary as Clark, who stands in a league of her own. With her incredible impact, she has managed to bring millions of eyes to the game and elevate the level of college basketball.

