Caitlin Clark WNBA salary projection: How much is the Iowa NIL phenom expected to earn as a pro?

Iowa women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark has decided to forego her final year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the 2024 WNBA draft. On Thursday, the standout Hawkeyes guard made her long-anticipated announcement that she will be going pro after a brilliant four-year college career.

Clark is projected to be the No.1 pick in this year's WNBA draft, and if she's not, should come off the board in the first four selections. So, how much is the Iowa standout expected to make as a pro?

Caitlin Clark projected salary in the WNBA

As a top-four pick, Caitlin Clark will make $76,535 as a rookie in 2024-25, according to the WNBA 2023-24 pay scale, via Spotrac. That WNBA salary increases to $78,066 in year two, $85,873 in year three and $97,952 if her fourth-year option is exercised.

Clark can earn up to $250,000 on a supermax WNBA contract after five years. She also has opportunities for an additional $250,000 through a WNBA Player Marketing Agreement and $100,000 on a Team Marketing Agreement.

While Clark receives no direct salary as a college athlete, she has leveraged her stardom at Iowa into lucrative NIL deals worth an estimated $910,000 per year with companies like Gatorade, Nike and State Farm.

Caitlin Clark will be able to maintain all her NIL partnerships. As she transitions to the professional ranks, the Iowa superstar will likely be able to add more highly profitable brand partnerships under her belt.

Indiana Fever can draft Caitlin Clark with No. 1 pick

Caitlin Clark's brilliance on the court has cemented her status as the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

The Indiana Fever hold the first pick for the second straight year and seem poised to select Clark as the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts. She would join 2023 top pick Aliyah Boston as foundational stars in Indiana.

After Clark announced she was entering the draft, the Fever's social media accounts gave clear indications of their intentions to select her. Their official X account posted:

"We're simply reminding you that there are 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft."

Indiana has long had its sights set on Clark, with coaches and front office staff closely scouting her college games this season.

Fever coach Christie Sides attended an Iowa game in Iowa City about a week after the draft lottery in December. Additionally, assistant general manager Hillary Spears traveled to see Clark play against Purdue in West Lafayette in January.