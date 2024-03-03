Indiana Fever's ticket prices skyrocket as Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA draft

NCAA standout Caitlin Clark is already making an impact on the WNBA. Since her declaration to appear in the 2024 WNBA draft, the landscape of women's basketball has been on constant hustling.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star was expected to stay for her COVID year in college, but the 22-year-old has opted to play in the professional league. She's projected as the presumed No. 1 pick for Indiana Fever, which has seen their ticket prices for their home games already skyrocketing.

Clark's announcement has already had an impact on the WNBA, leading to a ripple effect. Due to high demand, fans are rushing to the Indiana Fever's website to secure their season tickets before they sell out.

"As the likely No. 1 overall pick, Clark declared for the WNBA draft yesterday, with @IndianaFever holding the top pick," tweeted Vivid Seats. "Since then, the average ticket price to see the Fever in action next season has more than doubled from last season, jumping from $60 to $140."

The Fever, who received the number one pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft in December, are considered the frontrunners to select the highly talented Iowa player.

Clark's exceptional performances throughout the 2023 NCAAW Finals for the Iowa Hawkeyes undeniably propelled her into the ranks of a true superstar in the realm of college basketball.

The combination of her remarkable, sharp shooting skills and ability to score points endeared her to a wide spectrum of fans. The feud that occurred between the six-foot guard and LSU star Angel Reese during the final game served to further enhance her legendary status among the basketball audience.

Clarkonomics: Analyst views on the Caitlin Clark effect

The exact number of tickets sold by The Fever remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, the franchise, which had an average home attendance of 4,067 fans per game last season and ranked second-to-last, would gain an advantage by choosing Iowa star Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick in the draft.

Analysts have voiced their views. Deb Anotnelli said:

"It’s Clarkonomics. Her ability to move the meter and the excitement around her are incredible. The socially acceptable thing to do is to watch Caitlin Clark play basketball.”

Caitlin Clark hasn't just favored Indiana but also the Connecticut Suns, as 800 tickets were sold in 24 hours for the May 15 home game, Jennifer Rizotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun, told the AP:

“This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest from our fan base.

"We understand the anticipation that Caitlin will be on the Indiana roster, and it’s amazing to witness the excitement the last 24 hours surrounding her first WNBA game here in Connecticut.”

That demonstrates the amount of support and anticipation the NCAA guard has gathered.