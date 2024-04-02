Is Paige Bueckers going to the WNBA? Exploring UConn superstar's draft decision amid March Madness run

Paige Bueckers has been a key part of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team this season and has helped them make the women's NCAA tournament Final Four, where they will face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Is Paige Bueckers going to the WNBA?

Paige Bueckers will not be going to the WNBA next season and has decided to return for her 5th season with UConn. She confirmed it during the Huskies senior night in February.

"I can't put into words what this program has meant to me, what you guys have meant to me," Bueckers said (h/t Yahoo Sports). ... I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately, this will ... not be my last senior night here at UConn. I'm coming back!"

Bueckers was highly likely to be a top 3 pick in this year's WNBA draft, with some saying that she would easily be the No. 2 pick behind unanimous No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark.

This season, she has been a stand-out player for the Huskies, averaging 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Was an injury the reason why Paige Bueckers is staying with the Huskies?

However, while Paige Bueckers has been eligible to play for the Huskies for the last four years, this has not been the case.

Her freshman and sophomore years were solid, with Bueckers making an immediate impact for the Huskies, taking them to the Final Four in both years. However, they lost the national championship game to the South Carolina Gamecocks in her second year.

But, Bueckers' success came to a halt, as she tore her ACL before her junior season began and was ruled out for the whole year. She did not lose a year of eligibility as she was redshirted, but her absence had a massive effect on the UConn Huskies, as they failed to live up to their high expectations.

This missed year may be the reason why she has decided to return.

"Obviously, these four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted it to go," Bueckers said. "I wouldn't be able to get through what I went through without everybody here."

By coming back for one final year, Bueckers will not only be able to make up for the lost year she had, but she will get another chance to win the national championship.

Do you think Paige Bueckers has made the right decision, or should she have declared for the WNBA draft?

Poll : Will Paige Bueckers be the number one pick of the 2025 WNBA draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion