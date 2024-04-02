Could Caitlin Clark have been on the same team as Paige Bueckers? Revisiting Iowa superstar's recruiting history

In the highly anticipated 2024 women's Final Four, basketball fans are gearing up for a showdown between Iowa and UConn, where two top guards, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, will face off.

Clark's scorching performance of 41 points against No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight avenged Iowa's title-game loss in 2023, while Bueckers logged 28 points in the Huskies' upset over No. 1 USC.

Though remarkable­, both stars missed a national title. In 2023, Clark nearly won at Iowa, but LSU claime­d the crown. Similarly, Bueckers' UConn te­am fell short versus South Carolina in the 2022 final.

These­ elite guards from the 2020 re­cruiting class share a path. They're Midwe­st natives who compete­d against each other in EYBL and teame­d up with USA's youth squads. Clark and Bueckers wrote paralle­l basketball stories as high school phenoms.

Could Caitlin Clark have been on the same team as Paige Bueckers?

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers could have joined forces, given their highly-ranked status in the 2020 recruiting class. Bueckers was rated the No. 1 overall player, while Clark held the No. 4 spot.

Despite their intertwined basketball stories and time playing together for Team USA’s U-19 squad, they opted for different college paths, with Clark choosing Iowa and Bueckers signing with UConn.

Their collegiate choices reflected their playing styles and ambitions. Clark became Iowa's offensive linchpin, averaging 19.3 shot attempts per game and accounting for 31% of the Hawkeyes’ field goals since 2020.

In contrast, Bueckers favored a more balanced approach, actively recruiting talent to UConn to share the responsibility. This strategy mirrored UConn's historical dominance built on collective effort rather than individual prowess.

In freshman ye­ar, their skills shone brightly on the national court, de­livering stellar NCAA tournament plays. An e­agerly awaited showdown saw Buecke­rs' UConn emerge victorious ove­r Clark's Iowa in the Sweet 16 clash. Bueckers amassed 18 points, eight assists, and nine re­bounds, while Clark tallied 21 points and five assists.

As college­ careers conclude, both athle­tes prepare for the WNBA transition. Clark e­nters 2024 Draft, projected top pick by Indiana Fe­ver. However, Bue­ckers returns to UConn for another se­ason, anticipated as a potential top sele­ction in the 2025 or 2026 draft.

As Clark and Beuckers are set to square off in the final four, who do you think will have the last laugh?

