2024 WNBA draft order: Complete list of teams with round-wise picks

The 2024 WNBA draft is exactly 45 days away, and the expectations surrounding it are at an all-time high. This 29th draft in league history will be held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York. Additionally, the draft will be a seated event with fans in attendance. The last time this happened was from 2014 to 2016, when the drafts were held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

On Dec. 10, the lottery determined the order of the top four picks in the 2024 draft. The Indiana Fever won the lottery for the first pick, the second time in franchise history. The succeeding three were the Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm.

The biggest draws for this year are expected to be Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Aaliyah Edwards.

While many players have yet to announce their decisions, Clark just announced on Thursday that she will be declaring for the draft. Per ESPN's mock draft, the Iowa guard was projected as the No.1 pick and will most likely join the Fever. Her partnership with Aliyah Boston has been anticipated for a while.

Another prospect, Paige Bueckers, shared her plans of returning to school another year during a game in February. This graduating class of players has the chance to waive another year in school due to COVID-19.

As we approach the end of the 2023-24 regular season for college basketball, more announcements from draftees can be expected. Meanwhile, here is the list of all the teams with the picks.

2024 WNBA draft order, first round:

1, Indiana Fever

2, Los Angeles Sparks

3, Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

4, Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

5, Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

6, Washington Mystics

7, Minnesota Lynx

8, Chicago Sky (from Atlanta via Los Angeles)

9, Dallas Wings

10, Connecticut Sun

11, New York Liberty

12, Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas via Los Angeles)

The rest of the 2024 WNBA draft picks are as follows:

Round 2:

13, Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

14, Seattle Storm

15, Indiana Fever

16, Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)

17, New York Liberty (from Chicago)

18, Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)

19, Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)

20, Atlanta Dream

21, Washington Mystics (from Dallas)

22, Connecticut Sun

23, New York Liberty

24, Las Vegas Aces

Round 3

25, Phoenix Mercury

26, Seattle Storm

27, Indiana Fever

28, Los Angeles Sparks

29, Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)

30, Washington Mystics

31, Minnesota Lynx

32, Atlanta Dream

33, Dallas Wings

34, Connecticut Sun

35, New York Liberty

36, Las Vegas Aces

