"Caitlin Clark was the better player this year": Shannon Sharpe names his top pick above Paige Bueckers ahead of Sweet 16

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe feels Caitlin Clark is the best player in women's basketball.

Clark announced she would be forgoing her final year at Iowa to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft, although some think Bueckers has been the better player this season.

However, Sharpe says there is no better player than Clark:

"Two things can be true. I believe Paige Bueckers had a better game last night, I believe Caitlin Clark had the better season this season. Although Caitlin Clark is not terrible efficient, sometimes you look at the stats and she's 12-for-30 and we just look at the 35 points or the 40 points when it took 35 shots to get there."

"But, Caitlin Clark was the better player this year, she has been the better player this year, although Paige Bueckers had the better game last night.

"Neither team is going to advance had their superstar not stepped up and had superstar numbers. That's okay, I get it, you are right, hype your young lady up, she's incredibly talented, Paige Bueckers she was an All-American her freshman season, she was player of the year, Caitlin Clark said okay you got me, but over the last three years..."

"I know what I've seen from Caitlin Clark."

Bueckers announced she's returning to UConn next season. She is widely projected to be the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers' stats

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers entered college in the 2020-21 season.

Clark committed to Iowa and averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 34 minutes in her first season. Meanwhile, Bueckers averaged 20 ppg, 5.7 apg and 4.9 rpg.

Unfortunately, Bueckers missed the entire 2022-23 season due to an injury. So she only has played three college seasons compared to Clark's four.

Clark averaged 28.4 ppg, 8.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in her collegiate career, while Bueckers averaged 28.4 ppg, 4.5 apg and 4.8 rpg.

Clark and Bueckers remain in March Madness as Iowa was a No. 1 seed while UConn was a No. 3. The Hawkeyes will play Colorado in the Sweet 16, while the Huskies will play Duke.

