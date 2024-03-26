"We have the best player in America": Paige Bueckers gets the ultimate praise from UConn HC Geno Auriemma

Paige Bueckers scored 32 points in a game against Syracuse, leading her team to a 72-64 victory. After the game, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praised her performance and called her the best player in America.

Bueckers scored 28 points in the first round of the NCAA tournament and continued her impressive run in the second round against sixth-seeded Syracuse. With this win, the third-seeded Huskies secured a spot in the Sweet 16.

The UConn Huskies guard finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Bueckers missed the 2022–23 season after suffering a leg fracture and an ACL tear.

Geno Auriemma showered praise on Paige Bueckers after UConn registered a record 30th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

"We have the best player in America," Geno said. "The whole stat sheet says that she is."

"I prayed so hard a year ago today to be in my shoes where I'm at right now," Bueckers said after the victory.

The game versus Syracuse marked the 36th of her career. The program with 'the best player in America' will face seventh-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Bueckers was selected as the National Player of the Year as a freshman in 2021.

Paige Bueckers smashing old records on her way forward in March Madness

Paige Bueckers became the first Uconn player to have five straight 25-point games over the last 25 seasons. Also, she tallied 60 points across two games of the NCAA tournament, which is the highest any UConn player has done in the last 25 seasons.

But given her defensive, playmaking, and scoring abilities, the UConn star is aiming higher.

Bueckers can score from all over the floor and averaged decent blocks and steals as well. She averages 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 2.2 steals this season. Fans are likely to hear a lot more cozy words by Auriemma for her in the March Madness.