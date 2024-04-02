Top 5 women's college basketball programs with most Final Four appearances ft. UConn Huskies

Just as in the men's game, the women's college basketball Final Four is one of the most anticipated parts of the season. It's a stage of the NCAA Tournament filled with loads of excitement as teams battle it out to get the chance to win the national championship.

A place in the Final Four is highly coveted, and not every program has had the opportunity despite significant appearances in March Madness. We take a look at the programs with the most appearances in the Final Four of women's college basketball NCAA Tournament.

Top 5 appearances in the Final Four

#5, Notre Dame

Oregon State v Notre Dame

Notre Dame has made it to the Final Four a total of nine times, having been a contender in recent years. The program appeared in 1997, 2001, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The Fighting Irish went on to win the national championship on just two of the nine occasions they made it to the Final Four while ending as a runner-up five times.

#4, Louisiana Tech

While Louisiana Tech is no longer a force to reckon with in women's college basketball, the program made giant strides in the past, appearing in a total of 10 Final Four.

The Lady Techsters appeared in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1998 and 1999. They made it to the national championship game on six occasions, winning the title twice and ending as the runner-up four times.

#3, Stanford

NC State v Stanford

Stanford has made it to the women's Final Four 15 times in the school's history. All of them have come during the tenure of Tara Vanderveer, who recently concluded her 38th season in charge.

The Cardinals were in the semifinals in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2021 and 2022. They were champions three times and runner-up twice.

#2, Tennessee

Tennessee v NC State

Tennessee has had a storied history in the world of women's college basketball, with 18 Final Four appearances. However, the program has yet to be impressive in recent years.

The Lady Volunteers reached the Final in 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008. They are eight-time champions and five-time runner-up.

#1, UConn

Connecticut v USC

UConn is undoubtedly one of the most successful women's college basketball programs. The Huskies have a brilliant history in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four 23 times.

The program made it to the Final Four 1991, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024. The Huskies have advanced 12 times, winning the title in 11 of them.