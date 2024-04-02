When it mattered, Caitlin Clark delivered. The Iowa star shot lights out during the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight 94-87 revenge win against last year's national championship game opponents, the LSU Tigers and Angel Reese.

Clark finished the clash with a mammoth 41 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists shooting 44.8% from the floor and 45% from deep accounting for her 9 made 3-pointers.

After the game, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier joined college hoops fans in praising the sensational display by the $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) on her Instagram story with the caption:

"So tough! Amazing game @caitlinclark22."

Caitlin Clark continues to break records

It seems that there are very few records remaining that Caitlin Clark has not yet obliterated but she broke another one in the Elite Eight matchup against the LSU Tigers.

In the third quarter of the game, she hit a logo 3-pointer that extended the Iowa Hawkeyes lead to 61-52, a lead that they never relinquished again. It also made her the most prolific 3-pointer shooter in Division I history.

Clark surpassed former Oklahoma shooter, Taylor Robinson who held the record with 537 made 3-pointers in 5 seasons and 151 games. Clark broke the record in 137 games with 538 three-pointers.

With her 9 made 3-pointers, Caitlin Clark also surpassed former UConn standout Diana Taurasi as the player with the most made 3-pointers in an NCAA tournament game.

College hoops fans have watched in awe all season as Clark relentlessly chased down, broke and eclipsed long-standing college basketball records and brought new fans to the sport.

The Caitlin Clark effect has become a real, tangible thing manifesting itself in sold out arenas, sky-high ticket prices and trending discourse about the Iowa star as the season has unfolded.

During her postgame news conference, Clark showed the confidence that she's playing with currently with her remarks.

"Everything averages out over the course of the year," Clark said. "I think that just speaks to the confidence I have in myself, the time I put in the gym. I know I'm ready for this moment. I thought my shot felt good in warmups. It certainly helps when you make your first 3 as a shooter, when you can see the ball go in."

Next up for Clark is a clash against the UConn Huskies and their star player Paige Bueckers and the road to a potential national championship doesn't get any easier from there.

