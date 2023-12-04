Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark: Statistical comparison (2023)

The two preeminent college women's basketball stars, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, are finally ready to compete as both are fit. This makes for an exciting season.

Bueckers tore her ACL in her left knee and was out for 584 days before she took to the court in a game against Maryland.

The Huskies guard is one of the most celebrated players in the women's game. However, her absence allowed the Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese to match her. Bueckers needs to catch up now.

Bueckers and Clark are the only active National Player of the Year Award winners still in college women's basketball. And this season will be a battle of superiority.

So, who is having a better season, Clark or Buckers?

Who has a better season in 2023, Paige Bueckers or Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark picked up where she left off last season. She is averaging 29.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season. Clark also shoots 47.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Paige Bueckers is still getting back into the groove of things. She is averaging 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. Bueckers also shoots 47.6% from the field and 44.0% from the 3-point line.

The pair has a similar shooting percentage. However, Clark has not been out for almost two years and has found her rhythm. In comparison, Bueckers has struggled for form and injuries with the Huskies.

Expand Tweet

Which player had a more significant impact on their team's success this season?

Although UConn is one of the best teams in college football currently, the Huskies have struggled at the start of the season.

Paige Bueckers led her team to three wins and three losses to NC State, Texas and UCLA. UConn has struggled in those games as its junior guard, Azzi Fudd, is severely injured.

Caitlin Clark has not registered a game without a 20-point plus stat line. She has led the Hawkeyes to five consecutive wins to open the season, making her the more impactful player.

With the recently absent Angel Reese back playing for LSU, this season will be one of the most exciting women's CBB seasons in recent memory.

Bueckers, Reese and Clark will be head-to-head to become national champions. Also, CBB fans will want to see who becomes the 2024 WNBA No. 1 pick, adding to the excitement.