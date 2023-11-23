What happened to Azzi Fudd? Latest injury update on the UConn player

Another season, another huge ACL tear for the UConn Huskies. On Wednesday, the team announced that guard Azzi Fudd will miss the rest of the still nascent 2023-2024 season.

The talented guard has missed 33 games during her UConn career with various injuries.

Azzi Fudd injury update

During a practice session last week, Azzi Fudd complained of pain after making a shot. It was later revealed that she had ACL and medial meniscal tears.

During her freshman year, she missed 11 games with foot injuries and 22 games during her sophomore year due to knee injuries.

According to ESPN, Coach Geno Auriemma released a statement about Fudd.

"We're all just so upset for Azzi," Auriemma said in a statement. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever."

"We'll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can."

What next for UConn?

UConn has had the devil's luck with injuries the past two seasons. They lost star Paige Bueckers to an ACL tear for the whole of last season and in July, Jana El Alfy also ruptured her Achilles, ruling her out of this season.

Last week, during his weekly news conference, Auriemma spoke about how the Huskies handle the season without their injured stars.

"We've always handled [injuries] really, really, really well," Auriemma said. "We've always been pretty resilient. For us to win 31 games last year, given what we went through, they respond, they don't pout. They really don't."

"So when I said, 'Hey, we're just going to have to figure this one out,' it changes your rotation obviously, it changes maybe the way you want to play. It certainly changes your offense," Auriemma added.

According to ESPN, Bueckers, who is also Fudd's longtime friend, commented on how the Huskies will handle the season without the talented guard.

"Nobody's going to be Azzi, but we can all do stuff that contributes to filling her void and making sure that we're accounting for her and doing all the little things."