Azzi Fudd injury history - Looking at UConnguard's season-ending knee injury 

The UConn Huskies will have to do without the services of junior guard Azzi Fudd, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a long-term injury.

The former No. 1, five-star recruit in the class of 2021 has a history of knee injuries, missing 11 games during her freshman year. That culminated in her missing 22 games last year due to ACL and MCL tears on her right knee.

So, what happened to Fudd?

Expand Tweet

Azri Fudd injury update

UConn guard Azzi Fudd suffered ACL and medial meniscal tears during practice last week after jumping for a shot and feeling the strain in what has been described as a non-contact injury by UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma released a statement confirming the severity of the injury during his weekly news conference.

"We're all just so upset for Azzi," Auriemma said in a statement. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly.

"I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever. We'll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can."

Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry's partnership

Azzi Fudd was the first athlete signed to Golden State Warriors legend, Steph Curry's brand SC 30 Inc. brand to a NIL deal last year in November.

After the signing, the three-point maverick took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express his delight at the signing.

"Years in the making…from SC30 Select Camp to our first ever athlete signing, a dream of mine to welcome @azzi_35 to the @sc30inc fam! Hype to be a part of the journey on and off the court. Family, purpose & changing the game for good 100%. The vision is set. Let’s do it Azzi!"

Fudd took part in one of Curry's basketball camps in 2018 and was one of only two women to attend. Curry took to X and heaped a tonne of praise on the UConn guard after the deal between the parties was signed.

"Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women's basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp."

If there's an athlete with experience in coming back from serious injuries, it's Steph Curry. Azzi Fudd has the right mentor to help her through her latest setback.